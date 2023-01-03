Next Friday there is a January 6th more, a date that in Latin America is important in religious terms, since it would be when the wise men They appear in different scriptures of the Bible. With that, gifts arrive to children in different countries, a tradition that could even be called more important than Christmas in terms of gifts.

However, not all children are fortunate enough to have these kinds of privileges, so Amazon has been associated with the foundation known as teaches for Mexico. Both have the goal of collecting certain types of toys and educational materials for low-income youth, and the customers of the ecommerce store could become the sponsors of the children.

These are the steps you must follow to help with your donation:

1.- Enter the account and click on the Enseña por México wishlist. (direct link)

2.- Select the merchandise to give away and add it to the cart.

3.- Enter the Enseña por México address.

4.- Choose the payment method: You can use a credit or debit card, food vouchers, cash at OXXO and more convenience stores.

There are toys, stuffed animals, material that teaches children, among others that will help them have fun and learn at the same time. brands like LEGO, Play-Doh, Mattel, M Joy, among many others are available. It is recommended not to buy something that needs batteries, unless it already has them included.

Once the purchase is complete, the store will send the products to the NGO, this to later make the corresponding distribution to the children destined. It is estimated that it is within the own January 6th so that the magic and custom remain as planned.

Via: Amazon

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly a good gesture that companies come together for this purpose, this to give joy to those who may not have the manresa to be able to get a toy due to the family’s economic situation. Hopefully in the future it will also happen with animal shelters, this so that they send food and other necessary utensils.