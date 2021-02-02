A.mazon initiates a change at its top management. Company founder Jeff Bezos will hand over the chairmanship of the board to Andy Jassy, ​​the head of the booming cloud business, in the third quarter of 2021. Amazon shared that on Tuesday after US stock market close in Seattle with.

Bezos is likely to continue to exert great influence at the world’s largest online retailer as the executive chairman of the board of directors. In US companies, members of the supervisory or administrative board often have a greater influence on the business and direction of a company than in Germany.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and built the company from an online bookstore to a billion-dollar group. With an estimated fortune of 188 billion dollars (155.4 billion euros), the 57-year-old is currently the second richest person in the world according to the “Bloomberg Billionaires Index”.

More soon