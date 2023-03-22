Amazon announced a new promotion period. Let’s talk about Spring offers that they will have starting March 27th (18:00, Italian time) and they will have ends March 29 (23:59, Italian time). In these two days of discounts there will be many products at special prices, in various categories.

To this address you will find the Amazon Italy Spring Offers of March 2023. At the time of writing this news, at this link you can find a series of official indications of e-commerce, which suggests you do a number of pre-steps to get ready for the discounts, like creating an account. We also suggest putting the products you are interested in on your wish list, so you can see at a glance which ones have been discounted.

Obviously we at Multiplayer.it will not fail to inform you of the more interesting products in various categories, such as video games, technology and more. However, they are not the only categories that will be part of the Amazon Italy Spring Offers. There will also be room for:

Home and kitchen

TV, Home and Cinema

Informatics

Health and personal care

Sport

Amazon devices

Amazon brands

Amazon Music

Kindle Unlimited

It’s already confirmed that starting March 27, you can save up to $60 on Echo devices, including the Echo Dot (5th gen) available for $34.99, the Echo Show 10 for $209.99, and the Echo Show 15 at $209.99. €239.99. Save up to $30 on Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K, available for $39.99 and the Fire TV Cube for $139.99. Kindle devices are also on offer, including Kindle Scribe 16GB with standard pen, available for €319.99, Kindle Paperwhite for €99.99 and Kindle 2022 for €84.99. There will also be three free months of Amazon Music and two free months of Kindle Unlimited.

Tell us, are there any specific products you are looking for?