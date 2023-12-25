According to them, the company is close to ending its most challenging period of the year and has levers to accelerate in 2024

The analysts at Monness Crespi Hardt reiterated their positive assessment for Amazon in a report released on Thursday (Dec 21, 2023). They stated that the company is close to ending its most challenging period in 2023 and that it has levers to accelerate in 2024. The broker expects Amazon's shares to follow consumption data during the holiday season in the short term.

“We believe Amazon is well positioned to benefit from digital transformation, capitalize on the cloud, innovate with AI (Artificial Intelligence), participate in new healthcare-related opportunities and leverage a leaner cost structure“, they said.

“The company has more durable strengths at play, including a boost from bold efficiency initiatives implemented this year, coupled with the pursuit of significant new opportunities across the company’s portfolio.”said analysts.

Despite the positives, analysts warned that regulatory headwinds persist and that “The darkest days of this economic slowdown are ahead of us.”

With information from Investing Brazil