Amazon India on Wednesday said that it has partnered with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide its customers the facility to book reserved train tickets on its platform. In a statement, Amazon stated, “For the initial period, Amazon.in has waived service and payment gateway transaction fees. With this launch Amazon Pay adds another travel category to itself, allowing it to offer its customers Offers a one-stop-shop for booking flights, bus and train tickets. “

It states that customers will get cashback on their first train ticket booking. With this new offering, customers will be able to check seat and quota availability in all train classes on the Amazon app, and can use Amazon Pay Balance Wallet to pay for tickets. Customers will be able to check PNR status for tickets booked through this platform. Customers paying with Amazon Pay Balance will get an immediate refund in case of cancellation or booking failure.

Vikas Bansal, director of Amazon Pay said, Last year we launched flight and bus ticket booking service on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved rail tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel in any mode preferred by customers. ”This feature is available for Android and iOS users.