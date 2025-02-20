The company founded by Jeff Bezos, Amazon, has achieved the piece that was missing in its film puzzle. In 2021, the technological firm acquired Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, a study that contained in its catalog the saga of the most famous British spy of the big screen: James Bond. Amazon obtained the distribution license of 007but the creative control remained in the hands of the children of Albert ‘Cubby’ Broccoli, cinematographic producer that was made with the rights of the Bond saga in 1961. Now, and after years of negotiations, the great technological will be in charge of finding the successor (or successor) of Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig to embody the agent at the service of His Majesty.

The American company has communicated this Thursday that Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccolichildren of Albert ‘Cubby’ Broccoli, have reached an agreement with Amazon MGM Studios to create a Joint Venture in which to integrate the intellectual property rights of James Bond. While both parties will remain co -owners of the franchise, after the end of the operation, Amazon MGM Studios It will be done with the creative control of the British spy, while Wilson and Broccoli will not participate in the future projects of the saga.

Although the figures related to this Amazon movement are unknown, it is evident that the technological firm has managed to convince the producer, who has shown in recent years a strong resistance to working with the company headed by Andy Jassy. As the years began to weigh about Wilson, Broccoli began to have more weight in creative decisionsaddressing the Bond saga with a lot of tact, taking care to the last detail. His meticulousness was evidenced in the years after the fall of the East Block, a fact that pushed the producer and her team to redefine Bond’s following adventures in a world without a cold war.

It is a way of working that is far from the accelerated contemporary audiovisual exploitation of studies such as the one that Amazon controls. On the other hand, the fidelity to the essence of the character generated a Broccoli a opposition to adapt the character of Ian Fleming to current times. Thus, Broccoli ruled out in 2018 the possibility that the agent 007 It could be interpreted by a woman, noting that Bond was a man, “written as a man”, parallel to create female characters in stories adapted for them. Three years before, Pierce Brosnan said Barbara Broccoli “would not allow a homosexual bond in his life,” after being asked about the possibility of seeing a 007 homosexual.

Thus, with this Amazon agreement has managed to open the doors of a mine that awaited to be exploited in a context in which nostalgia constitutes one of the main lines of action in the audiovisual industry. Thus, of the ten most viewed films of 2024 in the world, nine were sequels of previous films. The remaining tape is Wicked, a film based on the Broadway musical of the Magician of Oz that, in turn, is inspired by the homonymous film of 1939. In addition, the James Bond saga is one of the most valued franchises in the history of the history of the history of cinema. Adding the money raised at the box office and adjusting inflation, the portal The Numbers places it third after the Marvel and Star Wars Universeabove Batman, Spider-Man and Harry Potter.