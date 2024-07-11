Prime Day is coming up next week, where all Amazon Prime members will be able to enjoy a number of significant discounts. Fortunately, that’s not all, as the company has revealed that Prime Gmail users will receive three completely free games, where the name of stands out Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

In addition to all the games already announced for July, Prime Gaming users will be able to download, at no additional cost, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider. These three titles will be available starting July 16, and All interested parties will have 48 hours to add them to their digital libraries on PC.

The title that catches the eye here is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Let’s remember that Rocksteady’s most recent work reached our hands at the end of last July, and had a terrible reception. The title has been repudiated for being a game as a serviceand many were not happy with its story and the way it handled characters like Batman.

In this way, it is remarkable that a title with almost 10 years in development and that cost millions of dollars, arrive for free on a service like Prime Gaming six months after its launch. With a very small player base, it seems like this is the only way more people will get a chance to experience this installment.

Remember, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider will be available for free to all Prime Gaming users starting July 16. In related topics, Amazon lashes out at AliExpress. You can also learn more about Prime Day here.

Author’s Note:

It’s a shame that Rocksteady’s hard work was tainted by a series of decisions made by executives who were simply interested in following market trends. It seems that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will only be relevant in subscription services and as a gift.

Via: Amazon