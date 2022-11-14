The New York Times released a new report related to Amazonrevealing that the company plans to lay off 10,000 people within the end of the week. The reasons behind this choice is the fear that inflation could push the economy into recession, according to what has been indicated.

In case the company actually proceeds with the firing and the New York Times report is confirmed, it would be the largest mass layoff for Amazon.

According to anonymous sources, i employee cuts they will concentrate in the department that deals with the Alexa technological voice assistant. Employees in the retail and HR divisions will also be affected. The 10,000 layoffs would represent 3% of the e-commerce giant’s corporate employees.

An Amazon box

This news comes after that of the layoffs that occurred at Twitter, after Elon Musk joined the company. Among the various layoffs there are also those of Twitter Gaming, the team that deals with the gaming side of the social network.

However, all this would not seem to be enough to revive the company, given that Elon Musk has warned that bankruptcy is possible, two weeks after the acquisition.