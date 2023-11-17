The cuts affect several hundred employees who work in the Alexa unit, according to an email issued by the company, without clearly specifying the number of jobs affected.

“We are shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities and what we know is most important to customers — which includes maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Fire TV. “These shifts lead us to discontinue some initiatives,” he emphasized in the email sent.

Amazon pulled out of a variety of divisions in November, including its music and gaming divisions and some tasks related to human resources management.

A company spokeswoman said that while most of the affected jobs were in the hardware department, a few were working on Alexa-related products in a different unit.

Many companies are currently focusing their resources on investments related to the generative artificial intelligence sector.

Alexa is a voice assistant app that can be used to set timers, ask search queries, play music, or as a control center in modern homes.

Reuters reported in September that morale in Amazon’s hardware division had been affected by concerns about what some viewed as a “weak production line.”

In particular, people familiar with the matter have pointed to Alexa, now nearly a decade old, as failing to keep up with the era of generative artificial intelligence.

Amazon said at the time that the concerns revolved around an “inaccurate matter” and that it was standing by its products, although it said that its hardware and services business was not profitable, without providing numbers.