Tech giant Amazon has unveiled plans to invest a hefty sum, more than $7 billion, in Israel. This investment is aimed at launching a new unit dedicated to AWS cloud services in the country, thus extending a previous collaboration already started with the government. The new initiative, dubbed “AWS Israel (Tel Aviv Region)”, will open up new opportunities for developers, start-ups and other organizations, including the government, by allowing them to choose from several options for running their applications and serving end users through data centers located in Israel. This move represents an official acknowledgment of the central role of AWS in the Israeli government’s digital strategy. In fact, already in 2021 AWS had been selected as the primary cloud provider to provide services to state ministries and public sector organizations.

With the introduction of the “Tel Aviv Region”, Amazon offers customers the ability to securely and reliably store their data directly in Israel. This will result in a significant reduction in latency times, resulting in increased productivity and operational efficiency, as well as promoting real-time application performance. Customers will have the opportunity to leverage cutting-edge AWS technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics, to further optimize their processes and improve performance of their activities. This investment will also have a significant impact on the country’s economy, generating more than 7,700 full-time jobs and helping to add an estimated $13.9 billion to Israel’s GDP by 2037. Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Services infrastructure company, said the launch of this new initiative will provide customers with the ability to build applications based on the most advanced cloud technologies while ensuring the highest levels of security, availability and resiliency.