Amazon announced a $4 billion investment in Anthropic, while acquiring a minority stake in this company specializing in generative artificial intelligence. This move represents a strategically important bet by Amazon in the much-discussed technology field. Through this strategic collaboration, Amazon’s cloud division, known as AWS, will become Anthropic’s primary provider for critical workloads, including security research and future-critical model development. Amazon employees and cloud service customers will have the opportunity to gain early access to models developed by Anthropic, integrating this technology into their projects and businesses through Amazon Bedrock, AWS’ fully managed service for building intelligence applications artificial.

Another important aspect of the deal is that Anthropic will train its future AI fundamental models using Amazon’s proprietary chips, Trainium and Inferentia. Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, highlighted that this in-depth collaboration will have a positive impact on customer experiences. Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, added that together they will seek to “unveil new opportunities for organizations of all sizes, enabling them to deploy Anthropic’s cutting-edge AI systems alongside AWS’ leading cloud technology.” With this move, Amazon joins Anthropic’s list of high-profile backers, which already includes names like Google, Zoom Video Communications, and SK Telecom. Despite holding a minority stake, Amazon has indicated that it will not have a seat on Anthropic’s board of directors.