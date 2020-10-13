There is good news for people traveling on the train. Now you can book railway tickets on the platform of e-commerce company Amazon. Amazon India has partnered with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Under this partnerships Amazon users will be able to get confirmed train tickets.

Under this feature, cashback will be given on the first booking. This cashback will be 12% for Amazon Prime Members and 10% for Non Prime Members. There will be no extra service charge. On Amazon’s platform, there will be facility for seat check, quota service in all classes and PNR status.

Customers paying with Amazon Pay will also get a refund immediately if the train is canceled or the booking fails. This feature will be available on all types of phones on Android and iOS. This facility can be availed till 15 November.

This is how you can book train tickets on Amazon:

1 This feature will be available on the new version of the Amazon app. If you are booking from mobile then you have to scan the QR code to open the train ticket.

2 Go to Amazon.in and click on the option of ‘Train Tickets’.

3 Select your train.

4 Click on the payment section page and select the correct offer.

5 Fill the details of your train journey and pay.

Your ticket will be booked after 6 payments. The rest of the information will be found on Amazon.in.