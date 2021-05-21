Demonstration of the use of facial recognition technology at CES in Las Vegas, the world’s largest technology fair, in 2019. DAVID MCNEW / AFP

Amazon will still not sell its software facial recognition, Rekognition, to the security forces. The decision, advanced by Reuters and confirmed to EL PAÍS by the company, it is released shortly before a year has passed since the company itself decided to temporarily freeze the commercialization of this technology to the police forces. The moratorium was announced at the height of protests that swept across the United States against excessive use of force by police against blacks in the wake of the death of George Floyd, suffocated by an officer in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020. IBM or Microsoft applied similar measures.

Facial recognition technology automatically crosses images taken by cameras placed in public places – sometimes also in private ones – with its own databases to identify people. In the United States it is widely used by the police. Various studies have shown that the algorithms behind these systems tend to fail more with non-white faces. Some studies estimate that a black face is 100 times more likely to be misidentified than a white face.

The protests over the death of Floyd and the repercussion of the case of the also African American Robert Williams, the first erroneous arrest of which there is evidence attributable to a failure of a facial recognition system, put this technology in the trigger. Pressure from citizens and from various NGOs and civil rights organizations, such as Amnesty International or the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), led some cities to ban or freeze the police use of these systems last year. An initiative to regulate them at the federal level was even registered in the House of Representatives, although so far it has not been translated into anything concrete.

Amazon’s self-imposed moratorium appeared to be related to these moves. “We have advocated that governments put in place stricter regulations on the ethical use of facial recognition and, in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge,” the company said in a statement last year. “We hope that this one-year moratorium will give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules and we are ready to assist in the process if required.”

That regulation has not seen the light for now nor is it expected to do so in the near future. The decision of the technology giant founded by Jeff Bezos to keep the police use of these systems frozen appears to be in line with the lack of regulation, although the company has no comment to make.

“Facial recognition fuels the oversight of the black community and has already led to false arrests and wrongful imprisonment of several black men,” Nathan Freed Wessler, deputy director of the ACLU’s Free Expression, Privacy and Technology program, said Tuesday. “We are delighted that Amazon is extending its moratorium on law enforcement use of the company’s facial recognition system. Now, the Biden Administration and legislatures across the country must protect communities from this technology by prohibiting its use by law enforcement. “

A controversial technology

Despite the winds of change blowing on a highly controversial technology, its use remains the norm in law enforcement. The example most aired by the press was its application in the detection of some of the robbers on the Capitol. The FBI requested citizen collaboration so that people would report possible assailants by searching among the photos shared by their contacts on social networks. In this context, several police departments in the country turned to the Clearview AI facial recognition system to do their bit, according to him Washington Post. This company, Clearview AI, was reported last year to the French data protection agency for having stolen millions of photos from social networks, especially Facebook, to develop a search engine for people.

Amazon Rekognition has not stopped being used: the company itself claims that it is used by the US police as another tool in sex trafficking investigations. Outside of strictly policing, Amazon software is offered as a solution to “identify objects, people, text, scenes, and activities in images and videos, as well as any inappropriate content.” In addition to being able to label everything that appears in an image, the Amazon Rekognition algorithm can read texts and is able to recognize the emotions shown by a face.

