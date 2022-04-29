Amazon, loss of $ 3.8 billion in the first quarter with high costs and low sales

The e-commerce giant Amazon reported a net loss of $ 3.8 billion in the first quarter due to high costs and low sales.

“The pandemic and the next war in Ukraine they have brought growth and unusual challenges “, underlined the CEO Andy Jassy. A net loss of $ 3.8 billion in the first quarter, compared to a profit of $ 8.1 billion in the same period a year ago, was largely driven by its investment in the electric car maker. Rivian.

The operating cash flow of Amazon it decreased 41% to $ 39.3 billion for the preceding twelve months, from $ 67.2 billion a year earlier. Net sales increased 7%, led by the company’s cloud-computing division, Amazon Web Services. Jassy explained that the “extraordinary growth” in 2020 has seen Amazon double its fulfillment network. “Today, as we are no longer chasing physical or personal capacity, our teams are focused on improving productivity and cost efficiency across our fulfillment network.

We know how to do it and we’ve done it before. ”He added that the company is facing rising costs, with“ continued inflationary and supply chain pressures. ”For the current quarter, Amazon expects operating income between a loss of $ 1 billion and a profit of $ 3 billion, compared to $ 7.7 billion in the same period of 2021.

Apple, the company’s revenue for the quarter increased 8.6% to $ 97.28 billion

Instead, the revenue of Apple They grew nearly 9% year-on-year in the quarter ended March, the tech giant said. The company’s revenue for the quarter increased 8.6% to $ 97.28 billion, up from $ 89.58 billion last year.

“This quarter’s record results are a testament to the relentless attention of Apple for innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world, “said the CEO Tim Cook. The continued strong customer demand for the products Apple helped reach an “all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” explained CFO Luca Maestri.

“Our strong operating performance has generated beyond 28 billion of dollars in operating cash flow, and allowed us to return nearly $ 27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter. “ Apple slipped into extended trading after the company warned that delivery bottlenecks and lockdowns in Shanghai could slow business significantly in the current fiscal quarter. Cook he added that the company is not “immune” to supply chain challenges. Yesterday, Apple’s stock closed up 4.52%.

