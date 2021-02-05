SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) – After around 27 years, the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, is the end of an era: Founder Jeff Bezos wants to hand over the chairmanship to the current head of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Andy Jassy, ​​in the third quarter. Bezos is withdrawing from the top – but this should have less of an impact on the group than expected. What’s going on at Amazon, what the analysts think, and what the stock is doing.

THAT’S ON AT AMAZON:

It is the “optimal time for the transition” in view of the strong numbers, said Bezos on Wednesday when presenting the quarterly results. He wants to hand over the reins to Jassy. The promotion does not come as a surprise to insiders: The 53-year-old has long been considered a favorite to succeed Bezos, who is only four years older.

The choice of Jassy also highlights the relevance of the cloud sector. Jassy built up the lucrative business and is responsible for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Countless companies are now customers and access IT applications or storage space. The division is considered to be particularly profitable: In 2020, the growth in operating profit from AWS was more than twice as high as the business in North America. The cloud segment now accounts for three fifths of the operating result.

But Bezos is not completely out. As executive chairman of the board of directors, he remains the strong man in the background. The 57-year-old announced that he did not want to retire. Instead, he wants to devote himself to new products and initiatives. Under Bezos, the former online bookstore had risen to become a versatile group: In addition to mail order and the cloud division, Amazon has its own US supermarket chain and streaming services on offer. The group is also putting pressure on parcel delivery companies such as DHL (Deutsche Post) or UPS with its own delivery logistics.

Amazon’s services, which are now heavily integrated into people’s everyday lives, also have an impact on the balance sheet. Driven by the order boom in the Corona crisis and the strong Christmas business, Amazon cracked the sales mark of 100 billion US dollars in one quarter for the first time in the three months to the end of December. Compared to the same period last year, revenues increased 44 percent to $ 125.6 billion. Amazon was able to more than double its net profit to 7.2 billion dollars. In fiscal 2020, the group earned $ 21.3 billion, an 84 percent increase and a new record.

THE SHARE LAST LAST:

Like many other stocks, Amazon’s price suffered in the Corona crisis. In mid-March 2020, the price plunged to a low of $ 1,626. A look at the performance to date lets investors quickly forget the dent: Since then, the value of a share has doubled. The way up to then, however, was not characterized by a steady increase. After the record at $ 3,552 in early September, the corona momentum broke off. The share plummeted by almost 20 percent in the following days – it only rose again from October.

In the long run, the stock has made remarkable progress. Investors who decided to buy an Amazon share five years ago and have held it since then are happy today that it is almost seven times as high. Anyone who bought a share a year ago is happy about an increase of around 63 percent.

The numbers are even more impressive when you look back at the time since the IPO in 1997. Since then, the value of Amazon has risen by almost 222,000 percent compared to the issue price adjusted for stock splits of 1.5 dollars. With this, Amazon almost comes close to the software company Microsoft. Since going public in 1986, the Microsoft share price has risen by almost 350,000 percent compared to the split-adjusted issue price of just over 7 cents.

With a current market capitalization of just under $ 1.7 trillion, Amazon leaves its retail competition far behind. The Chinese online giant Alibaba brings it to 720 billion dollars. Compared to the other big US tech stocks, Amazon ranks third: in front of Google parent Alphabet (Alphabet C (ex Google)) (1.4 trillion), but behind Microsoft (1.8 trillion) and front runner Apple (2, 3 trillion).

The rise in the price of the Amazon share has made founder and still CEO Bezos one of the richest people in the world, even though he had to give up parts of his Amazon shares in the divorce. The Bloomberg news agency puts his fortune at $ 194 billion – his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott comes to $ 60 billion. This puts it in 20th place. The front runner is currently Tesla boss (Tesla) Elon Musk with around 202 billion dollars.

WHAT THE ANALYSTS SAY:

The opinion of the analysts is clear: apart from one of the 56 experts recorded by Bloomberg, they still support the purchase despite the recent rally and change of boss. One advises to stop. The value should go up further: The current price is still a good fifth away from the average target price of 4040 dollars.

Stephen Ju from the Swiss bank Credit Suisse is convinced that things should continue to improve. The fourth quarter of the online retail giant was better than expected. Ross Sandler from the British investment bank Barclays followed suit: The share offers a favorable risk / reward profile and the company is facing another good year – regardless of Bezos’ withdrawal. The rest of the management team will stay on board.

Most analysts do not see the change of boss as a reason for a price slump. “Even if the move is likely to be negative for the mood,” he remains confident about the market position and management, said Justin Post of Bank of America. A breath of fresh air has already driven innovations at other large tech companies. The Swiss bank UBS suspected that nothing would change with the new boss Jassy on the most important issues for Amazon.

The experts at Goldman Sachs are particularly optimistic, however: They have now even increased the target price for Amazon to 4500. The group is on the “Conviction Buy List” for particularly promising values./ngu/zb/jha/