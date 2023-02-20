Amazon It is a platform that today has different payment methods, either with cash through convenience stores, debit card and also credit cards. And now, the arrival of a type of settlement for certain clients has been announced, since it will allow them to make transactions that involve financing or “small payments”.

Specifically, card users nu bank and amexpress They have financing options for months, similar to what stores offer you with ease of payments such as Elektra in the case of Mexico. Thus, users can purchase certain selected products and take them within the period they choose as long as it is available.

In order to activate this, you must first verify if the product can be purchased with the method, then you must choose to pay with the credit card. NuBank either amexpress. Once the payment options are displayed, there will be the financing alternative and the months that can be implemented. Of course, you have to pay on time or there may be problems with the credit bureau.

It is something similar to what is normally offered with monthly payments with credit cards from conventional banks in the country, only that it is a little easier to obtain, since these cards require certain work receipts to be issued. With this, Amazon commitment to continue providing payment alternatives. Now all that remains is to put PayPal.

Via: Exp

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is a good alternative for those who want to obtain very expensive objects that cannot be carried for cash. We’ll see over time if it’s a good idea or if they’re going to remove that option.