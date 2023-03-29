The ease of return is a distinctive feature of Prime, but frequent returns can hinder effective purchases and increase logistics costs. Therefore, Amazon has started to implement a label called “frequently returned”, which alerts users that the product they are viewing is frequently returned.

The tag also includes a recommendation for users to check item details and customer reviews.

Some users don’t have access to the “frequently returned” tag feature, as Will Shanklin, a reporter for Engadget, identified. Shanklin also wrote about it, but was unable to find the label on the same record player another outlet featured it on.

At the moment and among our acquaintances, we have not seen such a label yet. Most likely, the feature is being rolled out gradually or is in a testing phase and is not yet available to all users.

According to an Amazon spokeswoman, the purpose of the tag is to help customers make more informed purchasing decisions, but no details have been given about the future of this feature.

