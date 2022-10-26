If you are a regular buyer of online products, you surely know the main platforms and pages to purchase thousands of products. One of them is Amazon where you can find many options in terms of sellers, prices and discounts, but did you know that you can find secret deals and save money all year round.

That’s right, it’s about Amazon Warehouse a special section of the e-commerce giant where offers are offered on thousands of second-hand products or that were returned by a customer.

When a person buys on this platform and did not like the color of their item, the design, it was not their size or they were simply not satisfied with their purchase, there is a guarantee in which the product can be returned and their money returned. .

How does the auction section work?

Here is what is interesting, since this returned product goes to the warehouses of the same company, where the state and conditions in which the article arrived are valued. Needless to say, after all this process, the packaging suffers some scratches or crushing, however, this is not always the case and it remains intact.

Once Amazon complies with this valuation process, it is then that is published in this section of Amazon Warehouse at a much lower price than the new productso you can save a lot of pesos and find discounts of up to 70% of the base price of your item, which is convenient for you.

Another thing you should know is that Amazon products They can be identified with one of five categories, which can vary between “Like New” and “Renewed”, each of which is priced according to its condition.

Used, like new: it may be the case that the packaging is damaged; however, the item is in mint condition with no marks or blemishes.

Used in very good condition: these products have been opened and used, they may have small marks but this does not affect their function.

Used, in good condition: in the articles of this category the “deterioration” is more noticeable. They may have been repackaged, the product may show various signs of use and, in the worst case, accessories may be missing.

Used, Acceptable: in this case the products have quite a bit of use but remain fully functional. They may come with cosmetic defects, packaging issues, and missing parts.

Renovated: If you get an item with this classification, you are facing one of the biggest Amazon secret offers; since we are talking about the cheapest products that you will get in Amazon Warehouse.

How can I buy in Warehouse

Now that you know where the products you offer come from Amazon Warehouse, now we explain how you can buy. First you just have to go to the search bar and type “Amazon Warehouse” or “Amazon Deals” and, once there, start browsing the categories or “corridors” of this virtual store.

We recommend you read:

Remember that in all cases, Remates de Almacén products do not have a manufacturer’s guarantee, but you do have the right to return them if they do not convince you.