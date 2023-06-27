from the newsroomi

06/27/2023 – 3:09 pm

Amazon will hold another edition of Prime Day, discount days across the site and, mainly, on Amazon devices, such as Kindle, Fire Stick and virtual assistants with integrated Alexa.

The discounts will take place on the 11th and 12th of July for Prime customers and will involve the sections: Smartphones and Accessories; Computers and IT; Beauty and Personal Care; Home, Garden and Cleaning; Books; Games and Consoles; Electronics; Kitchen; Fashion; Food and drinks; Toys; Tools and Construction, Smart Home and more.

In addition, through a partnership with Visa, Brazilian customers who become Prime will be able to have three months of free subscription in addition to a R$ 100 coupon on purchases over R$ 200 with a Visa card.

Promotions started at the end of June. Prime members can now redeem discounted games through Prime Gaming. As of the 28th, subscribers will be able to check releases on Amazon Prime Video with a 50% discount on several rental titles.

The company also informed that it hired more than 4 thousand temporary workers among the 10 Distribution Centers and 24 Delivery Stations and will have the capacity to deliver orders in 100% of the Brazilian municipalities.
























