Amazon: New York workers create first union

Workers at an Amazon facility in Staten Island, New York, voted in favor of creating a union. This is the first organization of the workers of the online retailer born in the USA. According to calculations by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), employees at the logistics center, known as JFK8, secured a majority by voting 2,654 to 2,131 in support of the Amazon Labor Union, about 55% in favor.

The number of employees eligible to participate in the vote was 8,325, the NLRB said at the conclusion of the tally. This is a victory for Amazon workers which represents the second largest private employer in the United States. It’s a first for the retail giant in the United States and a milestone for the company’s critics who for years have viewed Amazon’s practices as a threat to employees.

USA: Biden welcomes Amazon workers’ union institution

US President Joe Biden welcomed the establishment of Amazon’s first workers union. New York employees have voted in the past few hours to establish the first union in the history of the digital commerce giant. The White House tenant believes that “every worker in every state should have the free choice to join a union.” The official spokesperson Jen Psaki expressed herself in these terms.

