Today one of the essential electronic devices in homes are smart televisions, which is why if you are looking for a smart tv You will be happy to know that there is a super promotion on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

And it is that, according to a publication made on the American streaming platform, on Amazon there is a mega offer on the purchase of a Hisense 55 inch screen.

As we mentioned before, currently for millions of families it is essential to have a smart television in their homes, due to the multiple activities that can be carried out through smart TVs.

In this sense, it should be noted that the Amazon e-commerce platform contains the Hisense 55-inch smart TV at a super price of 5,895 Mexican pesos, with a saving of 1,602 pesos. Offer that, it must be made clear, will only be available in ecommerce this July 17, 2023.

Now, among the outstanding features of the 55-inch Hisense smart TV that is at a super offer price on Amazon is its connection to different streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube.

In this context, the following are also some notable features of the 50-inch Hisense smart TV that is sold at 5,895 pesos in ecommerce:

HDR Dolby Vision and HDR10

4K Ultra HD, Motion Rate 120

DTS studio Sound. DTS Studio Sound

Bezel-less design

ROKU TVOS

Voice control

It is worth mentioning that if you are not completely convinced by the Hisense 55 inch smart tv that we presented to you previously, our recommendation is that you take a look at the smart screen promotions that the American e-commerce platform has.

However, we recommend that you check the ratings and comments of the seller of the smart television that you are going to buy in the Amazon ecommerce, so that you avoid being a more victim of scams or other types of fraud.