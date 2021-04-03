Amazon is clear: it will take to the end his battle against the creation of what could be the first union of the company in the United States, aligned with a anti-unionism which is among the great obsessions of a company that is already the second largest employer in the country.

For two months, the employees of an Alabama warehouse voted whether or not they want to organize in a union and these days they are proceeding with the scrutiny, a long and disputed process because the validity of each vote is analyzed individually by the company and the workers.

“Even if (the pro-unionists) win, what will happen next is that Amazon will file a complaint alleging that the election was not held in the proper manner“, predicted in an interview with the news agency Efe the expert in the company and visiting professor of the George Washington University Robin Gaster.

Gaster, author of the book Behemoth, Amazon Rising: Power and Seduction in the Age of Amazon (“Behemot, the rise of Amazon: power and seduction in the age of Amazon”), points out that this predictable complaint would be presented to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB, in English).

An aerial view of the Alabama warehouse from Amazon. Reuters photo

The government entity, the highest authority on labor disputes in the country, will continue to be dominated in the coming months by a majority of Republican members appointed in the past. Donald Trump government (2017-2021) and generally closer to the interests of the company than those of the trade unionists.

This auspicious scenario, along with the long Amazon’s anti-union record and the strong opposition that it has presented in recent months in the case of Alabama (even attacking senators in favor of the union effort in the networks) practically guarantee a long battle with all the weapons.

Even if all his efforts were in vain and the union ended up being created, Gaster recalls that the law in the US provides that the following year the company will try to force a new vote and in case of not repeating majority, the union ceases to be recognized.

High turnover, the enemy of unionism

Michael Foster, one of the workers behind organizing in Alabama. AP Photo

Although Amazon has more than 25 years operating and has about 800,000 workers in the US.., they do not have any union organization, a direct consequence of strong opposition from the company and an employment model based on high turnover rates.

“It is a very difficult environment for unions to form because they require trust and solidarity among workersBut at Amazon they don’t have time because workers are constantly coming and going, “says Gaster.

In addition, according to the expert, the company can relatively easily filter (through interviews and analysis of their work history) potential new hires to ensure that they are not favorable to unionization.

Since the voting started at the Alabama warehouse, Amazon has deployed a very strong advertising campaign throughout the country that praises the company’s working conditions and has engaged from the corporate account in bitter discussions with the Progressive Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

A very hostile environment

The law in the United States favors anti-union measures. AFP photo

“Amazon is very hostile to efforts to unionize and they have taken advantage of the fact that in the last forty years in the US, since (former President Ronald) Reagan, the climate for union organizations has been very difficult, “explains Peter Meiksins, Emeritus Professor of Sociology at Cleveland State University in Ohio.

In addition to the traditional resistance of most employers to union organizations, in the case of Amazon, experts point out that a company culture component is added, which requires an absolute commitment to corporate “mission” and unions they are seen as a breach in that endeavor.

This is shown by policies such as the option offered each January to its employees to leave the firm voluntarily if they are not comfortable with compensation of $ 1,000 per year worked, but with the promise that they will never work for them again.

“Amazon can be understood as a cult. Its mission is to be the most customer-centric company on the planet and that means that anything that is beneficial to the customer is acceptable “, even if it means pushing its employees to the limit to reduce the final cost of the service, finishes Gaster.

With information from EFE