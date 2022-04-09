941 km² were deforested in the period; rate represents the highest number since the Deter program began to be used

The rate of deforestation in the Amazon dropped by 15% in March this year, according to information released by the inpe (Space Research Institute) this Friday (8.Apr.2022). THE stop (Real-Time Deforestation Detection) produces daily signs of change in forest cover since 2015.

In March, an area of ​​312 km² was deforested, compared to 368 km² in the same period in 2021. Despite the drop, the number represents a record for the 1st quarter of a year.

In total, 941 km² were deforested in the 1st quarter. The registered rate represents the highest number since the Deter program began to be used in 2015.

Brazil is considered a key country for climate issues. In addition to housing the Amazon rainforest, it is the 7th territory that emits the most greenhouse gases in the world. The international community and national companies want the government to take a leading role in climate negotiations and to take on more ambitious environmental protection goals.