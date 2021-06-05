Easter eggs. Easter eggs. This is how the secrets that developers leave in programs, movies, series, video games and all kinds of cultural products are told. Today we have to review some of the most emblematic of the websites.

The source code of a web is basically a very long command line written in text. Of course, for programmers it is a common thing. For the rest of the mortals, something incomprehensible full of commas, periods and signs of “greater than and less than”.

Just right click on any website and click on “View source code”. And there the hieroglyph appears.

But it turns out that there are web pages that leave surprises. They can be jokes, drawings made in code ASCII (art made with text, similar to pointillism but with characters), internal references or even job offers.

This Saturday the journalist Shoshana Wodinsky compiled in the specialized site Gizmodo He recalled the most emblematic ones, and here we reproduce some unforgettable ones.

Amazon and a duck that does… “meow”

Amazon and his duck

Why would a duck go “meow”? Who knows, but Amazon deposited at the end of its code this: a duck that does not squawk but meows.

The animal has been there at least since 2016, when users made the information viral.

Wow, Dogecoin, “such code”



Dogecoin and its emblematic line

The cryptocurrency meme, Dogecoin, has an easter egg.

And what could it be but our beloved Doge, a friendly Shiba puppy that in 2010 went absolutely viral and ended up becoming a cryptoactive.

Star Wars: “May the code be with you”



Star Wars and its classic line, modified.

The official Star Wars site has an easter egg. Little elaborate, it must be said, but it is there: “May the source be with you ”.

That is to say, that “the code”, and this time not “the force”, accompany you.

Walt Disney, a curious

The official Disney site has a quote from the creator himself of what is now one of the largest studios in the world.

“We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things, because we are curious … and curiosity continues to lead us down new paths.”

A pterodactyl that does not fit on the screen



The Oatmeal easter egg

The Oatmeal is a very popular comic book site on the web with jokes, everyday situations and other content.

If we look at the source code, we are greeted by a huge pterodactyl. With an insult in English.

A T-Rex in “Dinosaur Comics”



“What does this all mean?”

This was to be expected, but no less fun for that. The Dinosaur Comics site has, well, as the name implies, comics about dinosaurs.

Its author left us this gift.

Are you looking for a job? Slack is hiring



Slack offers work in your source code

Slack is a messaging system for companies.

In addition to leaving the company logo in ASCII art, they left a job offer: “Thanks for gossiping. Are you looking for a job? slack.com/carreers”Says the site.

Programmers, to them.

Biden: “I Want You”



Mollie the pet

It seems that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, also wants to offer jobs to programmers.

“If you’re reading this, we need your help,” says the White House Digital Services site, a startup that started with Obama.

But the funny thing is that if the link is clicked, we fall into a kind of giant crab that seems to hold two swords.

Mollie, “Our unofficial mascot”, they explain.

