Works in the State of Virginia expected to be delayed; break takes place about 1 month after big tech announced mass layoffs

Amazon suspended construction of the company’s 2nd headquarters in the city of Arlington, in the US state of Virginia. The information was published by Bloomberg this Friday (3.Mar.2023).

The interruption coincides with a decision by the big tech in January of this year dismiss around 18,000 employees. The mass dismissal will be concentrated in the corporate areas of the company, according to the newspaper Wall Street Journal.

However, according to Bloomberg, the head of Amazon’s real estate, John Schoettler said, in a note, that the company founded by Jeff Bezos remains committed to the construction of the 2nd array. The executive adds that, by 2030, the company will spend US$ 2.5 billion and hire around 25,000 workers for the construction.

“Our 2nd Headquarters has always been a multi-year project, and we remain committed to Arlington, Virginia and the capital metro area – which includes investing in affordable housing, funding computer science education in area schools and supporting dozens of non-profit organizations. locations”said Schoettler.

The 1st part of the new headquarters, which the company calls HQ2, will be completed as planned and should be inaugurated in June. However, the delay will affect another phase that has more complex buildings. The project requires, for example, 3 office towers with 22 floors each, a corporate conference center, in addition to an internal garden.

Amazon’s first headquarters are in Seattle, Washington State. In 2017, the big tech announced that it planned to open a 2nd headquarters in some city in North America. At the time, calculations were that the undertaking would cost US$ 5 billion and would employ up to 50,000 people.

Plans for the site approved by county law require the company to meet building and permitting milestones by April 2025, unless officials grant an extension.