Amazon Great Indian Festival sale Has started from today. In this cell, there are tremendous offers from smartphones, laptops to home appliances. If you are bringing a new laptop to your home this festive season, then know how much discount is available on which brand in the sale of Amazon. If you shop with HDFC card at Amazon Great Indian Sale, you will get a great discount offer. At the same time, Prime Members will also be given a discount on Amazon Pay Balance.

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 10th Gen

A discount of Rs 24,378 is being given on Lenovo Thinkpad E14 with Intel Core i5 processor. This laptop comes with a one year onsite warranty. You can also buy it at Rs 2,777 at no cost EMI. This laptop has 14 Inches Full HD IPS display. The laptop comes with a graphics card to manage graphical functions.

Asus VivoBook S14

In the Amazon cell, this laptop with Intel Core i5 processor is getting a discount of Rs 14,000. Asus’s VivoBook 14 is light and slim. There are small lights behind its keyboard and its touchpad is a precision touchpad. It has an MX250 graphic card. This laptop comes with Window 10 Home.

HP 15

HP’s 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is getting a discount of Rs 7,038 on this laptop. It is quite slim and light in design. It weighs 1.74 kg. The laptop has a powerful battery of 3 Cell Li-Ion which gives a backup of seven hours. You can buy this laptop for Rs 2,353 at no cost EMI.

