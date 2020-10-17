Before Diwali, e-commerce company Amazon annual sale has started. There are discounts and attractive offers on almost every product you need in the sale. If you want to buy a new smartphone during this festival season, but your budget is very low, then you can take advantage of this cell. Smartphones priced below Rs 10,000 are also being discounted on Amazon. Let’s know how many rupees are being given on which phone. Not only this, you can also get 10 percent cashback on HDFC debit and credit card payments of these smartphones.

Samsung M01 Core

In this Amazon cell, this budget phone of Samsung can be purchased at a very low price. You can buy this phone in the cell for Rs 4,999. This phone has a 3000mAh battery along with HD + display. At the same time, the phone has an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front camera on the rear panel.

Redmi 9A

In the budget segment, you also have the option to buy Redmi 9A. This phone is getting in the cell for Rs 6,499, you will get this phone only for limited period at this price. This phone has a large battery of 5000mAh along with a 6.53-inch HD + display. The phone has a 13 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. The phone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

Redmi 8A Dual

Apart from these, you can also buy Redmi 8A Dual, one of the popular Redmi 8 series smartphones in Amazon Great Indian Sale, at a cheaper price. Here this phone is being available for just Rs 7,299. This phone of Redmi is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. To give power, the phone has a 5000mAh battery.

