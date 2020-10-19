Amazon nowadays has a great Indian Festival Sale going on. In this cell you can buy popular smartphones with the lowest price and some good deals. If you want to buy a new smartphone for yourself in this festive season, then this sale is best for you. That is why here we are telling you about those great smartphones in this cell, which you can order today at the best deal and price.You can buy this popular smartphone of OnePlus today for Rs 43,999 instead of Rs 53,999. Under the limited period offer, there can be a further benefit of 3 thousand rupees by taking the phone in exchange. In Amazon cell, you can also buy this phone at attractive no-cost EMI. With 8 GB RAM and 256 internal memory, this phone gets a 48 megapixel triple rear camera setup. To buy oneplus 7t pro from amazon click here

Vivo V17

This phone can be purchased with a discount of 10 thousand rupees in Amazon Great Indian Cell. After the discount, you can buy this phone priced at Rs 27,990 for Rs 17,990. This phone is rapidly getting out of stock. The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. To buy Vivo V17 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage from Amazon click here.

Nokia 5.3

This phone with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage can be purchased today for Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 16,599. You can get up to Rs 11,950 more by buying this phone in the exchange offer. This phone is also available on no-cost EMI in the cell. To buy nokia 5.3 from amazon click here.

Oppo A5 2020

This great smartphone of Oppo can be purchased today with a discount of 5 thousand rupees. After the discount, the price of this phone has been reduced from Rs 14,990 to Rs 9,990. In the exchange offer, this phone is available with a discount of up to Rs 9,050. In today’s cell, you can also buy this phone at no-cost EMI. To buy oppo a5 2020 from amazon click here.

Honor 9A

You can buy this phone with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 11,999 in the cell. By taking the phone in an exchange offer, you can get further benefit of up to Rs 9,050. The phone is also available on no-cost EMI. To buy Honor 9A from Amazon click here.

