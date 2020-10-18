Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is selling in full swing. During this sale in Amazon, you get an instant discount of Rs 1,200 on HDFC card payment. Amazon is also offering offers on TVs and large appliances, consumer electronics, home and kitchen products, fashion and beauty products. If you want to buy a smartphone in this cell and are waiting for a profitable deal with great offers, don’t worry. Do it We have brought it for you. List of such smartphones which includes the top brand phones getting their lowest price in the cell.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was available on Amazon India for a price of Rs 11,499. The original price of the phone is Rs. 12,999. This price is stated for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants. Some of the top features of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 18W fast charging, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Apart from this, Redmi 8A Dual for 7,299 is available on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 7

Apple’s iPhone 7 came in 2016 for Rs 24,999 in cell, while its original price was Rs 31,500. This smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with auto-HDR. If you want the latest model, then you can get iPhone SE 64GB on Flipkart which costs Rs 29,999. Can think about that.

Oppo A5 2020

Oppo’s budget smartphone Oppo A5 2020 is available on Amazon India for Rs 9,990. The smartphone is also bundled with a 3-month no-cost EMI scheme. Top features of the phone include a quad-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung’s flagship phone Samsung Galaxy S10 launched last year is available on Amazon for Rs 44,990. Its first price was seen at Rs 79,000, while talking about its features, the Galaxy S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch quad HD + curved dynamic AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM with Exynos 9820 processor and 1TB of in-built storage and 4,100. mAh battery is provided. You can also buy it under a nine-month no-cost EMI.