Great offers are being given on many products in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. The e-commerce company has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customers a 10 percent instant discount. Amazon Great Indian Festival is getting discounts and offers on many categories of products including TV and large appliances, consumer electronics, home and kitchen products, fashion and beauty.Discounts and bundled deals are also being offered on smartphones in this cell. If you want to get a better deal on smartphones, then we are telling you about the top smartphone deals available at the lowest price at Amazon Great Indian Festival …

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is being sold on Amazon India for Rs 11,499. While the original price of the handset is Rs 12,999. This price is of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 8 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 18 watt fast charging.

Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual is available on Amazon for Rs 7,299. This phone is available in limited period offer. The original price of the phone is 8,499 rupees. This handset of Xiaomi has a dual rear AI camera and Snapdragon processor.

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 is available in Amazon cell for Rs 24,999 instead of Rs 31,500. The smartphone has a 4.7 inch Retina HD LCD display. The phone has a 12 megapixel wide-angle camera with auto HDR. If you want the latest model, then you can get iPhone SE 64GB from Flipkart for Rs 29,999.

Oppo A5 2020

Oppo’s budget phone A5 2020 can be taken from Amazon India for Rs 9,990. The original price of this handset is Rs 14,990. This phone is also available at a 3-month no-cost EMI. The phone has a quad-camera setup and 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung’s latest flagship phone Galaxy S10 + is being sold on Amazon for Rs 44,990. The phone can also be taken at 9 months no-cost EMI. The Galaxy S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch quad HD + curved dynamic AMOLED display, an Exynos 9820 processor, up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of in-built storage and a 4100mAh battery.

