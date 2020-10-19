Amazon Great Indian Festival has started. The festive sale has started from October 17. In this sale of Amazon India, discounts are being given on products like smartphones, laptops, home appliances, TVs. Apart from this, there are bumpers on AC, washing machine refrigerators as well. Amazon cell will also get a 10 percent instant discount on purchasing through HDFC card. Let us tell you about the top deals available in this cell…The 9 kg White-Westinghouse semi-automatic washing machine is available for Rs 9,799. At the same time, 8 kg washing machine is available for Rs 8,799 and 7 kg washing machine for Rs 7,299.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: Rs 44,990

Samsung’s flagship phone Galaxy S 10 + Amazon, which came last year, can be taken for Rs 44,990 instead of 79 thousand rupees. Premium phones can also be taken at 9-month no-cost EMI. The Galaxy S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch Quad HD + Curved Dynamic Amoled display, Exynos 9820 processor, up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB inbuilt storage and 4100mAh battery.

TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: Available for Rs 58, 500

This 55-inch Android TV from Amazon is being sold at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for Rs 58,500. The TV comes with 30 watt speakers with Dolby Atmus and DTS support.

Samsung 810 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator:Available for Rs. 2,64,000 (with a discount of Rs. 86,000)

This IoT enabled smart refrigerator from Samsung is being sold for Rs 2,64,000. This fridge can be purchased at Amazon with a discount of Rs 86,000.

Apple iPhone 7: Rs 24,999

The Apple iPhone 7 smartphone is available at Amazon Cell for a discount of Rs 31,500 for Rs 24,999.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Premium: Rs 18,990

Huawei Watch GT 2e is available in Amazon Sale for Rs 18,990. This pebble is available in brown color. This watch has a 1.39 inch AMOLED display. It has a Kirin A1 chipset specifically designed for wearables. The cell has a chance to buy the Huawei Watch GT2 Classic for Rs 14,990 and the Huawei Watch GT2 Sport for Rs 12,990. The Huawei Watch GT2 will be available in the cell for Rs 9,990.

HUAWEI BAND 4: Rs 1,799

Huawei Band 4 can be purchased at Amazon Cell for Rs 1,799. This device has a 91mAh battery, with which the company claims that it will last for 9 days. It has a heart rate monitor, sleep mode detector.

Voltas 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi split AC: Available for Rs 31,990 (Rs 24,000 discount)

Voltas comes with 1.5 ton AC Alexa support. This AC can be taken from Amazon after a discount of Rs 24 thousand for Rs 31,990.

LG 9 kg Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine: Available for Rs 43,900 (Rs 8,000 off)

The LG front loading washing machine with Rs 51,900 comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. After a discount of 8 thousand rupees, it can be purchased for Rs 43,900.

OnePlus Y Series 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV: Available for Rs 13,990 (Rs 6,009 discount)

Listed for Rs 19,999, this 32 inch OnePlus Y Series Smart TV can be purchased at Amazon Cell for Rs 13,990.

