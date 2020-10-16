The latest festive sale of Amazon will start from today for Prime Members and from tomorrow for all users. More than 900 new products will be launched this year at the Amazon Great Indian Festival, including Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, JBL, Oppo, Xiaomi, Sanyo, Honor, Panasonic, Realme. In this cell, big discounts will be given on smartphones. A discount of 10 percent will also be available on this purchase through HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card. We are telling you about the top-10 deals on smartphones …

iphone 11

The iPhone 11 is usually being sold for Rs 68,300. But in Amazon cell, this smartphone has been made available for Rs 47,999.



To buy iphone 11 from amazon Click



OnePlus 8 5G

OnePlus 8 5G smartphone can be purchased for Rs 39,999. Customers are being given a discount of up to 5 thousand rupees on this phone. There is also an option of no-cost EMI.

To buy OnePlus 8 5G from Amazon Click



Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 16,999. For the first time, the price of Redmi Note 9 Pro has been cut. This phone can also be taken at 6 months no-cost EMI.

To buy Redmi Note 9 Pro from Amazon Click

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31S smartphone will be available for Rs 18,499 instead of Rs 22,999. Customers can also take the handset at 6 months no-cost EMI.

To buy Samsung Galaxy M31s from Amazon Click

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 will be available in Amazon Great Indian Sale for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 14,999.

To buy Redmi Note 9 from Amazon Click



Oppo A52 6GB

Oppo A52 6 GB variant will be available for a discount of Rs 6 thousand for Rs 13,990. This phone can also be purchased at 9 months no-cost EMI.

To buy Oppo A52 6GB from Amazon Click

iphone 7

The iPhone 7 will be made available for purchase at the lowest price ever i.e. Rs 24,999.

To buy iphone 7 from amazon Click



Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Galaxy Note 10 smartphone will be available to buy for Rs 37,999 instead of Rs 43 thousand.

To buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite from Amazon Click

Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 5G handset can be purchased for Rs 44,999 instead of Rs 54,999. Customers will get an additional discount of 1 thousand rupees. Apart from this, no-cost EMI is also offered for 12 months.

To buy Mi 10 5G from Amazon Click

Oppo Reno3 Pro

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone can be purchased for Rs 25,990 instead of Rs 35,990. There is also a no-cost EMI offer on this handset for 9 months.

To buy Oppo Reno3 Pro from Amazon Click