The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will begin on October 17. At the same time, e-commerce website Flipkart has announced to organize Big Billion Days 2020 Sale from October 16. However, the sale for Amazon Prime Members will start 24 hours in advance. This means that Prime Members will be able to take advantage of the deals and discounts available at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale a day earlier than other customers. In the cell, good offers will be given on the products of mobile phones, accessories and electronics etc.During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you will get a 10% instant discount on purchases made via HDFC Bank Card and EMI. Apart from this, 5 percent additional cashback is also being given for the first time shopping from Amazon India for at least 1 thousand rupees.

At Amazon’s Great Indian Festiville Sale, the company is offering discounts on their products to promote small businesses. In addition, the OnePlus 8T and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are among the newly launched smartphones that will be made available for sale in the festive sale for the first time.

According to the microsite on Amazon, deals will be offered on more than 6 thousand electronics and accessories at the Great Indian Festival Sale. Some great deals will be available on mobile phones and accessories. Gaming devices will get up to 55% discount during Amazon Sale. Similarly, 70% discount will be given on various software products.

Amazon cell will get up to 50 percent discount on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices. Apart from this, up to 65 percent discount will be given on TV and home appliances. Amazon has partnered with Bajaj Finserv for no-cost EMI. Amazon Great Indian Festival is expected to last 5 days.