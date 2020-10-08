Great Indian Festival 2020 by Amazon India is going to start from October 17. It is being told that this sale will be the longest season sale of this year. The most important thing is that this cell will run from October 17 to Diwali. This cell will get great deals and offers on many products. Everything from electronics products to kitchen items will be available in the sale. Apart from all these, this cell will also have some small cell phones of smartphones. Where customers can buy mobile in flash cell. This is the first time that the company is organizing a month long sale. Earlier, the Great Indian Sale was only held for a week.

Talking about SAIL, Amazon India said that they want to reach more and more customers through the Great Indian Festival, which will increase their business. Let us know that in this Great India Festival Sale, Amazon India is going to give a bang on offer to almost all the products. Apart from this, customers can also buy electronic products through cheap EMI. Along with all this, the company has added new 900 products to give competition to Flipperkart.

There will be 900 product launches from Amazon’s Great Indian Festival which will include big brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Sony, JbL, Xiaomi. Along with this, Amazon’s own products Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice Remote Light will also be available in the cell.