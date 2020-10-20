new Delhi: To make your festive season fantastic and memorable, both Amazon and Flipkart have brought great offers. These auditors of Flipkart and Amazon are also present on laptops, TVs, smartphones as well as other electronic devices.

On Amazon, where the Great Indian Festival 2020 is going on, Flipkart is celebrating Big Billion Days. After having good offers on such a large range, it is often a problem, before which purchase, there is confusion. We have taken the responsibility of removing your confusion. We have selected a few select offers and great offers from Amazon and Flipkart for you.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020- Great deals waiting

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop: Amazon is a great option for gaming laptop enthusiasts and is a HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop. Its price is Rs 62,990. This laptop has an i5 processor, with 8GB of RAM. Coming with 512GB SSD card, this laptop works on Windows 10. For better graphics, it has Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1650 graphics with 4GM RAM.

Samsung 50-inch Wondertainment Series 4K smart TV: If you are fond of big TV screens, then there are a lot of options for you on this festive season. But one of these Samsung 50-inch Wonders Series 4K smart TVs on Amazon can be a great choice. Watching a movie, or serial on 50 inch TV will double your fun. The price of this TV is Rs 46,990, if you talk about its MRP, it is Rs 68,400. That is, you are getting a discount of about 20 necklace rupees on this magnificent TV. With this, if you exchange it with your old TV, then you will save up to 16 thousand rupees.

Amazon Smart Speakers: If you are planning to buy a smart speaker along with Bluetooth, then there are special offers for you on Amazon. Amazon has offered great discounts on its range of eco devices. The price of the third generation Echo Dot has come down to Rs 2,449. Talking about the MRP of this speaker, it is Rs 4,499. Along with this, the eco speaker with MRP of Rs 9,999 is being available at a price of Rs 5,999, which means a full savings of Rs 10,000.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale- bumper offer on electronic items

Apple AirPods Pro: There is a great offer in the cell of Flipkart for the people of Apple device. There is a huge drop in the price of Apple Airpod Pro. Apple AirPods Pro with MRP of Rs 24,900 is available for just Rs 17,999.

Asus VivoBook 14: Asus is a well-known name in the laptop world, great deals are being found on Asus laptops in Flipkart’s cell. Asus VivoBook 14, which was priced at 50,991, has now come down to just Rs 45,990. Speaking of Asus VivoBook 14, AMD’s Ryzen 5 CPU has been given in it. Along with this, 512 GB SD card has also been given in it. Its screen is 14 inches, whose screen body ratio is 85%. With this, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 15,650 under this exchange offer.

Mi 4A PRO 32-inch HD Android TV-

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale has more than one offer on Smart TV. Xiaomi’s 32-inch smart TV is available in Flipkart’s cell for Rs 13,499. This TV has features like Google Assistant and Chromecast. It works on Android operating system. The TV has 1 GB RAM, 8 GB storage and 2 stereo speakers. This TV of Xiaomi has support of many other apps including Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, Netflix and Prime Video.

