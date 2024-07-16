After months of waiting, Prime Day is here Amazon It’s finally here. For almost a week, all Amazon Prime members will be able to enjoy hundreds of offers and discounts. To help everyone’s wallet, the company has decided to give away money, something that all users should take advantage of.

That’s right, right now Amazon Prime users who intend to take advantage of Prime Day offers can be entitled to an additional $200 pesos to their account. All they need to do is buy a gift card for $1,200 pesosBy doing this, they will receive an additional amount of $200 pesos that they can spend on any purchase on this platform.

It is important to mention that This promotion will be valid between July 16 and 21, and you will have until November 4, 2024 to use this money.. Although the balance will not be visible, it will be credited when you make your next purchase. Finally, this additional money cannot be combined with other promotions, flash offers, featured offers, pre-sales or bank promotions.

Outside of these restrictions, You can enjoy an additional $200 pesos to buy a game, book, home accessory, or anything that catches your attention during this period.. We remind you that Amazon Prime Day, as well as this offer, will be available between July 16 and 21 in Mexico. In related topics, we tell you how to buy on Amazon United States to take advantage of the offers. Likewise, these are the best discounts on Amazon devices for Prime Day.

Author’s Note:

The sales have started, and you have to take advantage of them. This is something that happens a couple of times a year, although under different names, but it is always good to see what things you can get without spending a lot of money. Whether someone else scores something, or you just want to expand your collection of something.

Via: Amazon