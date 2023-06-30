Currently, Amazon It has established itself as a leading platform for paid and free services.

For those users who want to enjoy all the advantages offered by this platform, it is excellent news to discover the offers and promotions that are available. In this sense, the company has launched an irresistible promotion that you should not miss.

For lovers of reading Kindle Unlimited it is an irresistible option. Thanks to this exclusive promotion for Amazon Prime subscribers, users will be able to enjoy an unlimited reading experience on any device.

With a catalog made up of millions of books, this service allows you to download and read everything you want without restrictions.

Although it is specially designed for Amazon Kindle devices, it is also possible to enjoy reading on other devices thanks to the Kindle application available for PC, Android or iOS.

With Kindle Unlimited, you’ll always have an entire library at your fingertips, whether you’re at home, at the beach, or by the pool.

Normally, this subscription costs almost 30 euros for three months, but thanks to this exclusive promotion, you can get it completely free of charge.

As for music, Amazon Prime offers a service called Amazon Music, which seeks to compete with giants like Spotify. This streaming music platform gives users access to millions of songs without ads.

However, the service has certain limitations, such as restrictions on audio quality or the inability to choose specific songs.

However, this summer, Amazon Prime users will be able to leave all these limitations behind. The e-commerce giant gives away 4 months of Music Unlimited, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music without limits and from anywhere.

You will be able to choose the best audio quality, listen without an Internet connection and even change the song as many times as you want thanks to this exclusive promotion.

In summary, Amazon becomes the perfect ally to make your summer an unforgettable experience. Enjoy reading without restrictions and delight yourself with the music you love, thanks to the Kindle Unlimited and Music Unlimited promotions.

Take advantage of these unique offers and get ready to live a summer full of entertainment and fun.