Bioma had 487 thousand hectares affected by the flames in January and February, says MapBiomas; Roraima concentrated 48% of the total

In the 1st bimester of 2023, the Amazon concentrated 90% of the areas with fires in Brazil. In all, the perimeter affected by the flames was 487,000 hectares, according to a report dated Monday (13.Mar.2023) by Monitor do Fogo, an initiative of the MapBiomas in partnership with Ipam (Environmental Research Institute of the Amazon). In the 1st bimester of 2022, the area totaled 654 thousand hectares. Here’s the full of data (5 MB).

Considering the country’s 6 biomes -Amazon, Caatinga, Cerrado, Atlantic Forest, Pampa and Pantanal-, there were fire outbreaks in 536 thousand hectares. According to researcher Vera Arruda, from Ipam, the area is 28% smaller than that recorded in the 1st bimester of 2022.

According to the researcher, the rains that characterize the first months of the year in the country favor the reduction of fires. “Even so, there are many hectares burned, in a period of more rain”says Arruda, who is part of the team responsible for Monitor do Fogo.

Another peculiarity of the time is the high rate of occurrences in Roraima. The survey shows that fires in the state consumed 259,000 hectares, that is, 48% of the total identified.

“There is a type of vegetation that is more similar to the Cerrado. It’s not just forests, like in most parts of the Amazon.”, says Arruda. In Mato Grosso and Pará, the fire reached areas of 90,000 and 70,000 hectares, respectively. Together, if added to Roraima, they account for 79% of the fires detected by the project team.

The Cerrado ranks 2nd on the list, with 24,000 hectares affected by fire. Questioned about what the team considers a margin of tolerance for fires, when it comes to the biome, Arruda says that, in fact, the vegetation has adapted to the presence of fire.

The researcher, however, makes an observation: “The fire that happens today, in recent years, is no longer the fire that would naturally occur in vegetation, because it would occur more due to the presence of lightning. That is, more between seasons. More or less, from May to July. And we see that, in fact, fire in the Cerrado is concentrated at the height of the dry season, between August and September, which are the most critical months for fire in the Cerrado. Most of the fire in vegetation comes from anthropic, human origin, it is not of natural origin.”

“Furthermore, even fire that would occur naturally would not burn the same area over and over again. What we see, with the Monitor’s data, is that the frequency of burned areas in the Cerrado is also increasing. This does not allow the vegetation, the ecosystem to recover”declares.

With information from Brazil Agency.