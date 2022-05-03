There Amazon Gaming Week began by offering a rich assortment of games on offer for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switchincluding Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Cyberpunk 2077, and Alan Wake Remastered.

The promotions will last throughout the current week and you can view them in full at this address. Discounts are updated daily, so we recommend that you check back periodically to stay up to date on all the best deals. Below is a selection of the promotions currently available on Amazon.it:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, One and Switch starting from 49.97 euros

for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, One and Switch starting from 49.97 euros Dying Light 2: Stay Human for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, One and PC starting at € 51.99

for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, One and PC starting at € 51.99 Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One at 24.90 euros

for PS4 and Xbox One at 24.90 euros Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X | S and One for 54.99 euros

for Xbox Series X | S and One for 54.99 euros Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens set for Nintendo Switch at € 44.90

for Nintendo Switch at € 44.90 Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS4 and PS5 at € 58.95

for PS4 and PS5 at € 58.95 Judgment for PS4 for € 19.95

for PS4 for € 19.95 Alan Wake Remastered for PS4, PS5 and Xbox for 19.97 euros

for PS4, PS5 and Xbox for 19.97 euros Resident Evil Village for PS4, PS5 and Xbox for 39.95 euros

for PS4, PS5 and Xbox for 39.95 euros Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition for PS5 at 24.95 euros

for PS5 at 24.95 euros Back for Blood for PS4, PS5 and Xbox starting at € 20.47

for PS4, PS5 and Xbox starting at € 20.47 Lost Judgment for PS4, PS5 and Xbox starting from € 38.77

for PS4, PS5 and Xbox starting from € 38.77 Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles for PS5, PS4 and Xbox for € 44.95

for PS5, PS4 and Xbox for € 44.95 Outriders – Day One Edition for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and One for € 19.95

– Day One Edition for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and One for € 19.95 Code Vein for PS4 and Xbox One at € 18.90

for PS4 and Xbox One at € 18.90 NEO: The World Ends with You for PS4 and Nintendo Switch for € 29.95

What do you think, is there any games on offer that particularly excite you? Let us know in the comments.