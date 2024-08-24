We still don’t know when Nintendo’s next console, the Nintendo Switch 2, will be released, but little by little more companies are confirming that they will develop for it. One of them is Amazon Games, which is showing interest in this platform.

That’s what its CEO, Christoph Hartmann, commented, who also said that the current Switch is a ‘great device’although for now his company’s software has no presence there.

Hartmann, speaking about Nintendo Switch 2, stated ‘Yes, we obviously plan to develop video games for this and I can’t wait for it to come out’.

Amazon Games CEO added ‘I mean, honestly, I’d rather they wait a year and make it perfect than rush it to market and then we all complain about what doesn’t work.’Nintendo is taking things slowly with its next console, although many believe it will be released in 2025.

Fountain: Amazon Games.

Christoph Hartmann also pointed out ‘Switch has been such a fantastic product, I can wait another year if I have to’. Then, he highlighted ‘And as far as development goes, I think most non-Nintendo studios don’t make Switch-exclusive titles. They’re always part of a portfolio/platform combination. Just wait.’.

The comments from the head of Amazon Games, at least regarding future support for Nintendo Switch 2, are interesting.

At the moment, Amazon Games does not have any games on Nintendo Switch. But it cannot be ruled out that its successor will receive versions of New World and Lost Arkwhich are currently on PC. The same could happen with Throne and Libertycoming this fall to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Fountain: Amazon Games.

The company will also publish a new video game tomb Raider and is working on a Lord of the Rings MMORPG. Any of these could be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

