













Amazon Games will be in charge of making the new Lord of the Rings game

This new game will be an open-world MMO adventure in a world set in Middle-earth, with endearing stories from the books of The Hobbit and the trilogy of The Lord of the rings.

The game is in the early stages of production, with Amazon Games Orange County -creators of the popular open world MMO game New World- in charge of the development of the new adventure of The Lord of the rings.

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that Amazon Games will publish the video game worldwide for PC and consoles.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

“We are committed to providing gamers with high-quality games, whether through original IPs or beloved games like Lord of the Rings.said Christoph Hartmann, Vice President of Amazon Games.

“Offering players a new vision of Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration of our team, and we are honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises entrusts us with this iconic world. We are also delighted to be expanding our relationship with Embracer Group following our deal with Tomb Raider last year, as they have proven to be excellent partners.“

The new Lord of the Rings game will be an ambitious project

“Middle-earth Enterprises continues to prove endlessly fertile ground for creators, and Amazon Games is passionate about building immersive, engaging worlds and publishing games for a global audience.stated Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode.

“We have a clear ambition to create the highest quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we use in-house resources or team up with the best industry partners to complement our capabilities. We are doing our best to deliver an MMO that does justice to the sprawling universe of Middle-earth and delights gamers around the world.“

the game of him Lord of the Rings It does not yet have a defined title and is in development. Amazon also announced publishing agreements with NCSOFT for Throne and Liberty, Bandai Namco Online for Blue ProtocolCrystal Dynamics for the next big game of tomb Raiderand Glowmade and Disruptive Games.

