“At Amazon our approach is to think long term . Rather than continually acquiring studios — and you know, sometimes that works, but no one talks about the acquisitions that didn’t work out, when in fact there were far more than those that did work out — we said, let’s focus on carefully curated internal and external games,” he explained in an interview with Variety.

AmazonGames may seem like a big company, given that it’s backed by the e-commerce giant, but it’s a relatively young company. Six years after joining Amazon Games in 2018, the studio’s vice president, Christoph Hartmann, is ready to lay out a long-term goal for the company: become “the best game publisher around” .

Amazon is a big family dedicated to entertainment

Hartmann goes on to say that the study currently has eight games in development and that it will start “putting out games on a more regular basis,” but believes that to ensure the studio doesn’t get overwhelmed, it needs to “focus on two or three games a year.”

Harmann wants Amazon Games to have the same level of success as Prime Video (which, he says, boasts major productions like Fallout and The Boys).

“For me, I always want to be the best game publisher out there, in the long run, or at least one of the best publishers out there. In reality though, you can see what that means [Amazon Games] for Amazon in general; Amazon is increasingly becoming a entertainment company. You can see the success of Prime Video. And there’s Amazon Music, there’s Audible. One piece that was missing was games, so we’re really part of a big entertainment family.”

Projects to be announced include Tomb Raider and The Lord of the Rings.