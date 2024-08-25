In addition, he stated that, like many gamers, he is also looking forward to the console being available, but at the same time he is happy to wait another year too as long as the Nintendo Switch 2 hits the market in impeccable condition.

The CEO of AmazonGames Christoph Hartmann, stated in an interview with IGN that the software house intends to make games for Nintendo Switch 2 or whatever the name of the next console from the big N will be.

Hartmann’s words

“Yes, of course. We plan to develop games for Nintendo Switch 2 and I can’t wait for it to come out. I mean, honestly, I’d rather they waited a year and made it perfect than rush it out and then we all complain about what doesn’t work…” Hartmann said.

New World, one of the games made by Amazon Games

“The Switch has been such a fantastic product that I can wait another year if I have to. In terms of development, I think most third-party developers are not making games exclusively for the Switch, but are making games for multiple platforms including Nintendo. Just wait.”

Interestingly, Amazon Games has yet to release a single game on Nintendo Switch, including in-house titles like New World and licensed titles like Lost Ark, so these statements are somewhat unexpected, but only to a point.

Moreover, the rumours of the last few months would seem to suggest greater support from third partiesamong which there is probably also Ubisoft with an ad hoc conversion of Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Nintendo Switch 2. Whether it’s true or not we will only find out in the next few months.