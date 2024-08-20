Gamescom 2024 has had an interesting wave of announcements, in which we saw previews of games that are yet to come but also others that will arrive in later years, such as Borderlands 4 and up to Dying Light: The BeastOn the other hand, we have some studios that are just starting out in the industry, and one of the rookie games is King of Meat brought by none other than the publication of Amazon Games.

Set in the mystical world of Loregok, King of Meat takes players to a place of dragons, trolls, skeletons, and of course, corporate commercialism, where high fantasy meets the glitz, glamour, and media obsession of modern celebrity. At the center of this obsession is the wildest survival contest imaginable, “King of Meat,” where YOU are the entertainment.

The game will arrive at PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. There is no release date yet.

Via: Gamescom