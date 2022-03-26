The head of Amazon Game Studios, Mike Frazzini, has stepped down.

As reported by BloombergFrazzini reportedly told his team on Friday that he was leaving to “focus on his family”, although Frazzini himself has yet to issue a personal statement on the decision.

“Mike was there at the beginning of Amazon Games, and his leadership and perseverance helped build the games business from the ground up,” said Amazon spokesperson, Ryan Jones.

“Our recent successes with New World and Lost Ark are the result of the long-term, customer-focused vision for games he helped establish. We are very grateful for all his contributions, and wish Mike the very best.”

Interestingly, though, Bloomberg adds that a former Amazon Game Studios manager who wished to remain anonymous stated that because Frazzini was an internal Amazon employee without direct experience in the gaming industry, “Frazzini’s leadership of the unit suffered.”

In related news, Amazon Games and Smilegate have confirmed they would “consider” a console port of Lost Ark if there was an appetite from fans.

Amazon Games’ franchise lead Soomin Park was asked about whether the game would be ported to Xbox and PlayStation – especially after the success of main rival Diablo 3.

“If Lost Ark on consoles is something that fans really want, then I think it’s something both parties would consider,” he said at the time.