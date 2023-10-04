According to BNDES, R$30 million would come from Europeans and the rest from North Americans

The Amazon Fund will receive donations from the USA and Switzerland, after years of paralysis. The North American country will make an initial contribution of US$3 million, while the European country will deposit around R$30 million.

In statementthe BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), responsible for managing the fund, announced on Tuesday (3.Oct.2023) the approval of the contracts referring to the two donations.

The Swiss contribution will be formalized in a ceremony held this Wednesday (Oct 4), at Espaço Oscar Niemeyer, in Brasília (DF). The event will be attended by the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva; the socio-environmental director of BNDES, Tereza Campello; of the governor of Pará and president of the Interstate Consortium for Sustainable Development of the Amazon, Helder Barbalho (MDB); and the Swiss Ambassador to Brazil, Pietro Lazzeri.

The donation confirms the interest expressed by the country in cooperating with the fund, announced in July 2023.

The US contribution is the first inflow of resources from a contribution of US$500 million, announced by the country’s president, Joe Biden, in April, during a meeting of heads of state at the Forum of Major Economies on Energy and Climate.

With these donations, the USA and Switzerland join Norway, Germany and Petrobras in the Amazon Fund. Today, this is the largest instrument for reducing emissions resulting from deforestation and forest degradation in the world. The contributions total around R$3.4 billion.

The Amazon Fund provides non-refundable support for actions to prevent, monitor and combat deforestation and for the conservation and sustainable use of the Legal Amazon – or even in the development of systems for monitoring and controlling deforestation in other Brazilian biomes or tropical countries, in limit of up to 20% of the Fund’s resources.

Created in 2008 and paralyzed throughout the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Fund has already supported 102 projects, with a total investment of R$1.75 billion. The supported actions, according to the Fund’s effectiveness assessments, have already benefited approximately 241 thousand people with sustainable productive activities, in addition to 101 indigenous lands in the Amazon and 196 conservation units.