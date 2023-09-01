Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2023 – 21:51

Created by the federal government in 2008 and paralyzed in 2019 under former President Jair Bolsonaro, the Amazon Fund was resumed this year and has since received donations from five countries and the European Union. The new resources – which have not yet been effectively transferred – amount to approximately R$ 3.43 billion. The amount will be added to the R$5.7 billion that the fund has accumulated over the past 14 years.

The new donations were made by Germany, United Kingdom, United States, European Union, Switzerland and Denmark. The Germans formalized their intention to make the donation in December of last year, while the others committed to the amounts throughout this year.

The most recent one was Denmark, after a meeting between the country’s Minister of Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen, and the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, in Brasília.

New donations to the Amazon Fund

Germany: BRL 190 million (35 million euros)

UK: R$500 million (£80 million)

United States: BRL 2.5 billion (500 million dollars)

European Union: BRL 100 million (20 million euros)

Switzerland: BRL 30 million (5 million Swiss francs)

Denmark: BRL 110 million (150 million Danish kroner)

The Amazon Fund gathers money donated by foreign governments to be invested in prevention projects, combating deforestation, conservation and sustainable use of the forest. The fund is managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), and donations are only deposited upon confirmation of the effective reduction in deforestation achieved by Brazil.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, “the increase in inspection actions allowed the areas under deforestation alerts in the biome to reduce by 42.5% from January to July 2023 compared to the same period last year”.

Cash on hand

To the Estadão, the BNDES reported that the Amazon Fund has accumulated R$5.7 billion in resources since 2009. The amounts refer to approximately R$3.3 billion in donations, plus earnings in the period. Of this amount, 93.8% were donated by the government of Norway, 5.7% by the government of Germany, and 0.5% by Petrobras.

“About R$ 1.5 billion was disbursed and another R$ 200 million, approximately, are committed because they are resources destined to projects already contracted. These numbers make the Amazon Fund the largest and most successful REDD+ initiative in the world (in values ​​and results). 102 projects have already been supported, in all states of the Legal Amazon.

REDD+ stands for “Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation”. The concept, adopted by the UN Climate Convention, deals with a mechanism that allows the remuneration of those who work to avoid greenhouse gas emissions associated with deforestation and forest degradation.

Donations to the Amazon Fund made this year will still be accounted for by the development bank. According to the BNDES, the BRL 190 million promised by Germany in December 2022 “are in the process of being internalized and will be added to the numbers above”. The other resources, in turn, “have not yet been contracted and internalized by the BNDES”.