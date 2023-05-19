Brazil Agencyi

05/18/2023 – 22:10

O Amazon Fund and the BFUCA Unesco program (National Federation of Unesco Associations, Centers and Clubs) will launch, on May 21st and 22nd, the Amazon Fund Alliance (Amazon Fund Alliance, in English) at the Cannes Film Festival, in France. The festival is one of the main events of world cinema.

The ceremony is expected to include celebrities from the world of cinema and important Brazilian indigenous leaders. Among them, federal deputy Célia Xakriabá (PSol-MG), president of the Commission on the Amazon and Original Peoples Chamber of Deputies and the first indigenous person to assume the presidency of a commission in Congress. Cacique Raoni, known internationally for his defense of indigenous peoples and the Amazon, is already at the Festival.

The fund aims to finance projects by non-profit organizations aimed at creating a fixed income for the indigenous peoples who inhabit the Amazon region. The Amazon Fund Alliance also supports reforestation projects, preservation of rivers and springs and reduction of carbon emissions. The alliance will bring together entrepreneurs, foundations, international brands and artists of global projection.

O Amazon Fund and BFUCA Unesco warn, according to data released by Science magazine, that deforestation in the Amazon has surpassed the mark of 10,000 square kilometers per year, an area ten times greater than that registered a decade ago.

In the first year, the projection of the program is to raise US$ 5 million (approximately R$ 25 million). The campaign provides for dinners, auctions in Cannes, concerts and social events in Brazil and in other parts of the world. In September, a benefit gala is planned at the Venice Film Festival, in Italy.

The alliance is an initiative of French entertainment entrepreneurs Jean-Charles Jougla and Thierry Klemeniuk.

Brazil in Cannes

Brazilian cinema is present at the 76th Festival de Cannes with five feature films and one short film in the main screenings. Cearense director Karim Aïnouz competes in the main competitive exhibition for the direction of the film Firebrand, from the United Kingdom.

The competing Brazilian productions in the parallel exhibitions are: “A Flor do Buriti”, by Renée Nader Messora and João Salaviza; “Ghost portraits”, by Kleber Mendonça Filho; “Levante”, by director Lillah Halla; “Os Deliquentes”, by Rodrigo Moreno; “Nelson Pereira dos Santos, Vida de Cinema”, by Ivelise Ferreira and Aída Marques; and “Solos”, by Pedro Vargas.

From May 16th to 27th, the event will bring together more than 15,000 film industry professionals from 120 countries.

In addition to the participation of representatives of Brazilian films, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Guimarães Rosa Institute and the Brazilian embassy in Paris, will take to the festival members of the +Mulheres Líderes do Audiovisual Brasileiro group and Nicho 54 Institute, which encourages the career of black audiovisual professionals in Brazil.























