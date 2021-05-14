Muhammad Waqif (Abu Dhabi)

In 2014, Amazon.com posed a mystery that baffled many observers. Although it was a well-known brand, Amazon was notorious for its long inability to convert revenue into profit. It was in the middle of a year without profits, and its share price was in a continuous decline. But over the next six years, the company’s value on the stock exchange rose from $ 141 billion to $ 1.6 trillion, turning Amazon into the fourth largest company in the world.

how did that happen? It is the subject of Brad Sutton’s new book, “Amazon Without Chains… Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire”. Brad Stone, a journalist for the Bloomberg News, is no stranger to Amazon. His 2013 book, The Everything Store, examined how Bezos, who founded the company in 1994, built his fledgling library and turned it into a dominant force. In the online retail sector in the United States. In contrast, retail today plays an almost episodic role in Amazon Without Constraints, as it attaches central importance to a much invisible activity, namely, the cloud computing that creates the revenue that fuels Amazon’s strong expansion. With cloud computing, an organization can rent computers, programmers, and security experts from third-party providers, such as Amazon, instead of keeping its own data centers. Amazon was a pioneer in cloud computing in the early 2000s, and by the second decade of this century it was the market leader.

Bezos saw finding new uses for Amazon’s growing cloud computing infrastructure as the key to the company’s future. In 2011, he sent an e-mail to a number of managers telling them: “We should make a device for 20 dollars, whose brain is in the clouds and is completely subject to your voice.”

Amazon sought to realize Bezos’s idea in complete secrecy. It acquired three small companies that specialize in making human voices understandable to computers, making people outside the company think that they are designing mobile phones. And she asked managers to test the experimental devices at home, which revealed very poor voice recognition capabilities to the point that Bezos was heard saying to the artificial voice of his computer, known as “Alexa,”: “Shoot your head.” Ultimately, Amazon hired thousands of temporary workers, placed them in rooms with hidden microphones, and asked them to speak to train Alexa’s artificial intelligence to respond correctly to verbal commands. When Echo was finally put up for sale in November 2014, and is a small speaker / microphone designed to connect users with Alexa, Amazon was so unsure of its chances of success that it ordered only 80,000 units to be made. But Bezos had insight. With the emergence of new products that customers can deal with by calling “Alexa”, “Echo” sales exceeded 100 million years by 2019. On April 23, 2015, that is, five months after “Alexa” was put up for sale, “Amazon” achieved another surprise, as it revealed For the first time about the financial results of the company’s cloud computing division, the markets were stunned. By the time the stock exchanges closed the next day, Amazon shares were selling at 41 percent higher than their level six months earlier.

However, not all of Amazon’s bets were winners, although the financial details are known only to those inside the company. For example, “Amazon Prime Video” swallowed billions of dollars in investments in “internet” movie-watching programs to customers’ homes, and “Amazon” projects in China and India were expensive failures.

Stone then describes Bezos’ assertive management style, taking us into a meeting in 2017 in which Bezos said that Amazon’s retail operations in North America were far less profitable than its managers claim. After asking a series of questions, he showed that higher advertising revenue, which the retail unit was counting, was obscuring and covering up the weak profitability of merchandise sales. The unit’s growth plans were abandoned, and its managers were told to focus on restoring profit margins.

Stronger scrutiny

Amazon’s rapid growth and massive reach have placed it under stronger public scrutiny. In this regard, Stone says, in 2019 Bezos, his senior managers and board members read the book “The Great A&P and the Struggle for the Small Business in America” ​​to understand how the retail giant dealt with public criticism of its size and business practices earlier. In fact, the story of “Amazon” differs significantly from the story of “A&P”, especially in the way in which its control over data makes its business impregnable and immune to attacks. Weston is not optimistic about the possibilities of curbing it, as he says in the conclusion of his book: “Regardless of your opinion of the man and his company that controls much of our economic reality in the third decade of the twenty-first century, there is no way to back down now.”