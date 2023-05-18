Amazon | Four children were found alive in the jungle more than two weeks after a devastating plane crash

The oldest of the children lost in the jungle is 13 years old and the youngest is only 11 months old. More than a hundred soldiers with tracking dogs had been looking for the foursome.

in Colombia four missing children have been found alive in the middle of the Amazon rainforest after a devastating plane crash more than two weeks ago.

The president of the country told about the discovery of the four belonging to the indigenous population Gustavo Petro on Twitter.

Three adults died in the accident that happened on May 1.

The rescuers had believed that the children traveling in the plane were lost in the jungle after the crash. The oldest of the children is 13 years old and the youngest is only 11 months old. The ages of the other two are nine and four.

The Colombian president described the search for children as arduous in a tweet he published early on Thursday Finnish time. More than a hundred soldiers with tracking dogs had been looking for the children.

On Wednesday the country’s armed forces had said that the search had intensified after rescuers had found a makeshift shelter built of sticks and branches. This led them to believe that someone had survived the accident.

The photos published by the armed forces showed that there were also scissors and a hair clip on the ground. Earlier, a baby’s drinking bottle and half-eaten fruit had been found in the jungle.

During Monday and Tuesday, the soldiers had found the bodies of the pilot and two adults. Another of the dead passengers was the children’s mother. The family belongs to the Huitoto tribe.

Their plane had been on its way to San Jose del Guaviare, one of the most important cities on the Colombian side of the Amazon rainforest.

Quests were made difficult by, among other things, wild animals, heavy rain and giant trees that can grow up to 40 meters high.

The searchers had been assisted by three helicopters, one of which had played a message recorded by the children’s grandmother from the air.

In his message in Huitoto language, he had asked the children to stop moving.

Authorities have not given an estimate of what caused the plane to fall.

Pilot had reported problems with the engine just minutes before the plane disappeared from radar, according to Colombia’s disaster agency.

Traveling by plane is common in the region, because there are few roads and traveling by river is also difficult.